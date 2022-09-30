Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work. [Image 1 of 8]

    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The command team from 311th Signal Command, which included Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan DeHart visited the 41st Signal Battalion and had the opportunity to to recognize and give coins to some soldiers there. (U.S. photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek/1TSB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 02:12
    Photo ID: 7446239
    VIRIN: 220930-A-TX409-065
    Resolution: 9504x5910
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.
    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.
    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.
    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.
    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.
    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.
    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.
    Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #OneTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT