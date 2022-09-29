Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing F-16 fighter jets evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 11 of 20]

    169th Fighter Wing F-16 fighter jets evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

    WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Anderson, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares a F-16 fighter jet from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing to depart Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, South Carolina to an alternate airfield September 29, 2022. The temporary relocation is a safety precaution ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian. The aircraft will return to South Carolina and resume their normal flight training operations just as soon as conditions allow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169 Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 18:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing F-16 fighter jets evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 20 of 20], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    hurricane evacuation
    Columbia Metropolitan Airport
    Hurricane Ian

