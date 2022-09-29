169th Fighter Wing F-16 fighter jets evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Anderson, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, checks aircraft maintenance records as he prepares a F-16 fighter jet from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing to depart Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, South Carolina to an alternate airfield September 29, 2022. The temporary relocation is a safety precaution ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian. The aircraft will return to South Carolina and resume their normal flight training operations just as soon as conditions allow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169 Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

