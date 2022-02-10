Florida Army National Guard Soldiers from 1-265 Air Defense Artillery (ADA) deliver food to neighborhoods in Placida, Fla. by Hurricane Ian, October 2, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 13:37 Photo ID: 7445696 VIRIN: 221002-A-YN414-644 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 129.59 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.