    FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida [Image 1 of 2]

    FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Debra Cook 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers from 1-265 Air Defense Artillery (ADA) deliver food to neighborhoods in Placida, Fla., by Hurricane Ian, October 2, 2022. We have forces operating throughout the state, providing assistance to the areas of greatest need.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 13:37
    Location: FL, US
    This work, FL National Guard continues to assist the citizens of Florida [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

