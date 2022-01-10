U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Tina Pena, chief of staff of the Seventh District, assesses the damage in western Florida caused by Hurricane Ian from an HC-144 airplane, Oct. 1, 2022. Crews in the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessment, and pollution assessment.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 07:58 Photo ID: 7445564 VIRIN: 221001-G-KT616-1132 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 3.05 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.