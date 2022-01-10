U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Andre Dawkins, an aviation maintenance technician at Air Station Miami, observes the damage in western Florida caused by Hurricane Ian from an HC-144 airplane, Oct.1, 2022. Crews in the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessment, and pollution assessment.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
This work, Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ronald Hodges
