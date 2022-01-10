Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Andre Dawkins, an aviation maintenance technician at Air Station Miami, observes the damage in western Florida caused by Hurricane Ian from an HC-144 airplane, Oct.1, 2022. Crews in the air and on the ground continue to conduct search and rescue, damage assessment, and pollution assessment.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian

    storm
    florida
    district seven
    hurricane Ian
    hurricaneian
    aerial assessment

