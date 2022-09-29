220929-N-UL352-1300 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 29, 2022) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Calvin Nguyen, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), performs a takedown maneuver on Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Brian Fernandez during a security reaction force basic course in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 29. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 07:41 Photo ID: 7445515 VIRIN: 220929-N-UL352-1300 Resolution: 2988x2240 Size: 465.36 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.