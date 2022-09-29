USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course

220929-N-UL352-1063 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 29, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Pablo Giraldo, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), blocks baton strikes during a security reaction force basic course in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 29. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

