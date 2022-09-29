Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course

    GULF OF OMAN

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    220929-N-UL352-1063 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 29, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Pablo Giraldo, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), blocks baton strikes during a security reaction force basic course in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 29. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7445513
    VIRIN: 220929-N-UL352-1063
    Resolution: 2361x1770
    Size: 267 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts SRF-B Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    DDG 119
    USS Delbert D. Black

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT