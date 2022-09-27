U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Jamal Husien, executive officer, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, helps direct traffic on the tarmac at Andersen Air Force Base, Gaum as his unit prepares to return to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2022. Alpha Company deployed to Guam to rehearse their mission as the Ready Response Force, U.S. Army Pacific’s on call light infantry unit.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 22:20
|Photo ID:
|7445461
|VIRIN:
|220925-A-OT725-010
|Resolution:
|1645x2048
|Size:
|979.27 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing the team [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Force Rehearses Readiness Deployment to Guam
