Preparing the team

U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Jamal Husien, executive officer, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, helps direct traffic on the tarmac at Andersen Air Force Base, Gaum as his unit prepares to return to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2022. Alpha Company deployed to Guam to rehearse their mission as the Ready Response Force, U.S. Army Pacific’s on call light infantry unit.

