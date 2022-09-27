Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing the team [Image 2 of 2]

    Preparing the team

    GUAM

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Jamal Husien, executive officer, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, helps direct traffic on the tarmac at Andersen Air Force Base, Gaum as his unit prepares to return to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2022. Alpha Company deployed to Guam to rehearse their mission as the Ready Response Force, U.S. Army Pacific’s on call light infantry unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 22:20
    Photo ID: 7445461
    VIRIN: 220925-A-OT725-010
    Resolution: 1645x2048
    Size: 979.27 KB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing the team [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    On the tarmac
    Preparing the team

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Force Rehearses Readiness Deployment to Guam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Bronco Brigade
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    3IBCT
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Ready Response Force

