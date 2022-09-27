U.S. Army Soldiers 1st Lt. Brandon Hebert, executive officer, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, center, and 1st Sgt. Dustin Elser, B BTRY, 1-94th FAR, 17th FAB, right, have a short meeting on the tarmac before boarding their return flight to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 28, 2022. Bravo Battery was in Guam rehearsing High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle rapid infiltration drills to prepare for contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region.

