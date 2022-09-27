Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the tarmac

    GUAM

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers 1st Lt. Brandon Hebert, executive officer, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, center, and 1st Sgt. Dustin Elser, B BTRY, 1-94th FAR, 17th FAB, right, have a short meeting on the tarmac before boarding their return flight to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 28, 2022. Bravo Battery was in Guam rehearsing High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle rapid infiltration drills to prepare for contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region.

    This work, On the tarmac [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS

    Preparing the team

    Joint Force Rehearses Readiness Deployment to Guam

    25th Infantry Division
    Bronco Brigade
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    3IBCT
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Ready Response Force

