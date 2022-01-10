Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG overflight Sanibel, Fort Myers [Image 64 of 65]

    USCG overflight Sanibel, Fort Myers

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conducts overflights along the coast of western Florida following Hurricane Ian Oct. 1, 2022. Coast Guard assets are conducting search and rescue operations in response to the damages caused by Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 21:42
    Photo ID: 7445441
    VIRIN: 221001-G-KL910-1838
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG overflight Sanibel, Fort Myers [Image 65 of 65], by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    AIRSTA Clearwater
    STORM22
    hurricaneian22

