A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew conducts overflights along the coast of western Florida following Hurricane Ian Oct. 1, 2022. Coast Guard assets are conducting search and rescue operations in response to the damages caused by Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Riley Perkofski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 21:42 Photo ID: 7445440 VIRIN: 221001-G-KL910-1834 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.23 MB Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCG overflight Sanibel, Fort Myers [Image 65 of 65], by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.