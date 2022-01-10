Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than $30 million in illegal narcotics in Miami [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge(WPC 1102) offload approximately 1,400 pounds of cocaine and 1,840 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $30.4 million, Oct. 1, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The illegal narcotics were interdicted in the waters of the Caribbean sea.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 15:02
    Location: US
    drugs
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    McGee
    District 7

