Crew members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge(WPC 1102) offload approximately 1,400 pounds of cocaine and 1,840 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $30.4 million, Oct. 1, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The illegal narcotics were interdicted in the waters of the Caribbean sea.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 15:02
|Photo ID:
|7445213
|VIRIN:
|221001-G-DV874-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than $30 million in illegal narcotics in Miami [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
