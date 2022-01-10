U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than $30 million in illegal narcotics in Miami

Crew members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge(WPC 1102) offload approximately 1,400 pounds of cocaine and 1,840 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $30.4 million, Oct. 1, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The illegal narcotics were interdicted in the waters of the Caribbean sea.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)

