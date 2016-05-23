Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL-CERFP conducts maritime operations in support of Hurricane Ian [Image 3 of 3]

    FL-CERFP conducts maritime operations in support of Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2016

    Photo by Pfc. Victor Mejia-Jeronimo 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guardsmen inspect Enhanced Response Force Package (FL-CERFP) rescue craft, Punta Gorda, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. FL-CERFP utilized an 18 ft Water Rescue Craft for night time operations to locate residents in need. The Florida National Guard provides crucial support to residents during natural disasters and state emergencies through the use of ground, air and maritime assets. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Victor Jeronimo)

