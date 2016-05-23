FL-CERFP conducts maritime operations in support of Hurricane Ian

Florida National Guardsmen inspect Enhanced Response Force Package (FL-CERFP) rescue craft, Punta Gorda, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. FL-CERFP utilized an 18 ft Water Rescue Craft for night time operations to locate residents in need. The Florida National Guard provides crucial support to residents during natural disasters and state emergencies through the use of ground, air and maritime assets. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Victor Jeronimo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2016 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 Photo ID: 7445200 Resolution: 5696x3797 Location: FL, US