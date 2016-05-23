Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL-CERFP conducts maritime operations in support of Hurricane Ian

    FL-CERFP conducts maritime operations in support of Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2016

    Photo by Pfc. Victor Mejia-Jeronimo 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guardsmen prepare to depart for search and rescue missions during Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Punta Gorda, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. Enhanced Response Force Package (FL-CERFP) specializes in local emergency response as well as in instances of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Victor Jeronimo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FL-CERFP conducts maritime operations in support of Hurricane Ian [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Victor Mejia-Jeronimo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

