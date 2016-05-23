FL-CERFP conducts maritime operations in support of Hurricane Ian

Florida National Guardsmen prepare to depart for search and rescue missions during Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Punta Gorda, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. Enhanced Response Force Package (FL-CERFP) specializes in local emergency response as well as in instances of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Victor Jeronimo)

