Florida National Guardsmen prepare to depart for search and rescue missions during Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Punta Gorda, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. Enhanced Response Force Package (FL-CERFP) specializes in local emergency response as well as in instances of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Victor Jeronimo)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7445198
|VIRIN:
|160523-A-KP806-296
|Resolution:
|5569x3713
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FL-CERFP conducts maritime operations in support of Hurricane Ian [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Victor Mejia-Jeronimo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT