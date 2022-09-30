NECC Changes Command

220930-N-QI593-1021 VIRIGNIA BEACH, Virginia (Sep. 30, 2022) Side boys render honors to Rear Adm. Bradley Andros, upon arrival during a change of command ceremony at Assault Craft Unit 4 onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Sept. 30, 2022. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) is the Navy’s single functional command for 20,000 Active Duty and Reserve expeditionary forces, and is the central management for the readiness, resources, manning, training and equipping of those entities. NECC enables Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces the ability to execute combat, combat support and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations, allowing access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the littorals and inland operating environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

