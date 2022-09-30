Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NECC Changes Command [Image 3 of 5]

    NECC Changes Command

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    220930-N-QI593-1229 VIRIGNIA BEACH, Virginia (Sep. 30, 2022) Rear Adm. Bradley Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Assault Craft Unit 4 onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Sept. 30, 2022. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) is the Navy’s single functional command for 20,000 Active Duty and Reserve expeditionary forces, and is the central management for the readiness, resources, manning, training and equipping of those entities. NECC enables Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces the ability to execute combat, combat support and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations, allowing access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the littorals and inland operating environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 10:29
    Photo ID: 7445062
    VIRIN: 220930-N-QI593-1229
    Resolution: 5083x3389
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NECC Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NECC Changes Command
    NECC Changes Command
    NECC Changes Command
    NECC Changes Command
    NECC Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT