SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22

A member of Georgian Special Operations Forces conducts a personnel search during Noble Partner 22 at Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 2, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from more than 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.
|09.02.2022
|10.01.2022 06:05
|7444966
|220902-A-EL729-1009
|5616x3744
|3.25 MB
|GE
|4
|0
