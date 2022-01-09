Georgia and U.S. Special Operations Forces work together to conduct an ambush during Noble Partner 22 at Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 2, 2022. The Noble Partner 22 exercise consists of 2,400 military personnel from more than 21 countries and is designed to enhance Georgian, regional ally, partner, and U.S. forces' readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 06:05 Photo ID: 7444964 VIRIN: 220902-A-EL729-1003 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 5.79 MB Location: GE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOF Participates in Noble Partner 22 [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Tyreek Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.