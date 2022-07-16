Kayla Gathright, a U.S. Navy Reservist assigned to MSRON 1 (Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron) is crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022, during the state pageant in Salem, Oregon on July 15-16. (Courtesy photo Mathieu Lewis Rolland Photography).
Sailor finds empowerment beyond stereotypes while capturing Miss Oregon for America Strong title
