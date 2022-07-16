Date Taken: 07.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 22:33 Photo ID: 7444732 VIRIN: 220715-Z-A3543-0001 Resolution: 5385x8078 Size: 8.32 MB Location: MOLALLA, OR, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sailor finds empowerment beyond stereotypes while capturing Miss Oregon for America Strong title [Image 4 of 4], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.