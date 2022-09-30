SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Crawford, right, greets his friend upon Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy’s (T-AH 19) return to San Diego after participating in Pacific Partnership 2022. Having just completed its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership 2022 host nations included Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines and Solomon Islands. U.S. Service Members carried out the mission alongside partner nation representatives from Australia, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 21:31 Photo ID: 7444669 VIRIN: 220930-N-NC885-1088 Resolution: 4451x2967 Size: 484.56 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Mercy returns to San Diego upon completion of Pacific Partnership 2022 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.