USNS Mercy returns to San Diego upon completion of Pacific Partnership 2022

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2022) – Friends and family welcome home Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Sailors as the ship returns to San Diego upon completion of Pacific Partnership 2022. Having just completed its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership 2022 host nations included Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines and Solomon Islands. U.S. Service Members carried out the mission alongside partner nation representatives from Australia, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

