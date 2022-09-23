Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR EOD Marines Conducts Joint Training Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    3d MLR EOD Marines Conducts Joint Training Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Scientists and engineers with Argonne National Laboratory and Naval Undersea Warfare Center analyze ATOMICA technology during a joint explosive ordnance disposal exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. EOD technicians around the joint force conducted a week long joint-service level exercise where service members cohesively integrated, trained, and competed with one another while utilizing experimental technology. The training demonstrated progress in the U.S. Marine Corps Force Design 2030 efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 19:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    This work, 3d MLR EOD Marines Conducts Joint Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Training
    CBRN
    Hawaii
    EOD
    Fight now
    3d MLR

