3d MLR EOD Marines Conducts Joint Training Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Derek Love, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, analyzes ordnance during a joint EOD exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2022. EOD technicians around the joint force conducted a week long joint-service level exercise where service members cohesively integrated, trained, and competed with one another while utilizing experimental technology. The training demonstrated progress in the U.S. Marine Corps Force Design 2030 efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick King)

