    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Checks Guide Pin Placement [Image 11 of 11]

    Sailor Checks Guide Pin Placement

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220928-N-NX635-1192 CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 28, 2022) Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Deidrick Rush, from Rock Island, Ill., inspects the high pressure turbine guide pin placement on an F414 Turbofan Engine aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7444559
    VIRIN: 220928-N-NX635-1192
    Resolution: 3773x3018
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Checks Guide Pin Placement [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engine
    Nimitz
    In Port
    Maintainence

