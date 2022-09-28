Sailor Checks Guide Pin Placement

220928-N-NX635-1192 CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 28, 2022) Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Deidrick Rush, from Rock Island, Ill., inspects the high pressure turbine guide pin placement on an F414 Turbofan Engine aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

