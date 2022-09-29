Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau (left), Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (center) and Maj. Gen. (ret.) Raymond F. Rees (right) listen to opening introductions during the renaming ceremony at the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, Umatilla, Oregon, on Sept. 29, 2022. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees is a retired Oregon Guardsman and served as The Adjutant General, Oregon for more than 16 years, retiring from military service in 2013, and later worked as a civilian as the Deputy Secretary of the Army. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 18:26 Photo ID: 7444430 VIRIN: 220929-Z-CH590-0103 Resolution: 5700x3984 Size: 4.52 MB Location: UMATILLA, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Army Depot officially renamed in honor of retired general Raymond F. Rees [Image 28 of 28], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.