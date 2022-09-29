Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Army Depot officially renamed in honor of retired general Raymond F. Rees [Image 20 of 28]

    Former Army Depot officially renamed in honor of retired general Raymond F. Rees

    UMATILLA, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    (From Left to Right) Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, Mrs. Mary Len Rees, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Raymond F. Rees, Oregon State Senator, Bill Hansell, Oregon State Rep. Greg Smith and Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau pause for a group follow the Christening and Flyover for the renaming ceremony for Raymond F. Rees Training Center,, at the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, Umatilla, Oregon, on Sept. 29, 2022. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees is a retired Oregon Guardsman and served as The Adjutant General, Oregon for more than 16 years, retiring from military service in 2013, and later worked as a civilian as the Deputy Secretary of the Army. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Rees
    U.S. National Guard
    Rees Training Center

