    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Army Depot officially renamed in honor of retired general Raymond F. Rees

    Former Army Depot officially renamed in honor of retired general Raymond F. Rees

    UMATILLA, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    State Senator, Bill Hansell, gives remarks to guests at the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in Umatilla, Oregon, in honor of Maj. Gen. (Ret) Raymond F. Rees, during a renaming ceremony of the installation on Sept. 29, 2022. Rees is a retired Oregon Guardsman and served as The Adjutant General, Oregon for more than 16 years, providing the state of Oregon and the United States with a ready force of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen. Rees also held various high-level leadership positions in the National Guard Bureau. He retired from military service in 2013. (Oregon National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 16:29
    Photo ID: 7444131
    VIRIN: 220929-Z-CM403-157
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: UMATILLA, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Army Depot officially renamed in honor of retired general Raymond F. Rees [Image 6 of 6], by Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Air Force
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    ORNG

