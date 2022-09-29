Former Army Depot officially renamed in honor of retired general Raymond F. Rees

Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General, addresses guests at the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in Umatilla, Oregon, in honor of Maj. Gen. (Ret) Raymond F. Rees, during a renaming ceremony of the installation on Sept. 29, 2022. Rees is a retired Oregon Guardsman and served as The Adjutant General, Oregon for more than 16 years, providing the state of Oregon and the United States with a ready force of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen. Rees also held various high-level leadership positions in the National Guard Bureau. He retired from military service in 2013. (Oregon National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
