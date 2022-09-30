Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage [Image 6 of 7]

    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage

    MEDLEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Wesley Lagenour 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Rotunda, FL, Sept. 29, 2022 - A local Florida community suffers from the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Ian. FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Virginia Task Force 2 continue to work with local officials to support response operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 15:22
    Photo ID: 7443956
    VIRIN: 220930-O-FV683-679
    Resolution: 2420x1816
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: MEDLEY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage [Image 7 of 7], by Wesley Lagenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage
    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage
    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage
    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage
    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage
    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage
    FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    FEMA
    Ian
    Virginia Task Force 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT