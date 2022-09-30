Rotunda, FL, Sept. 29, 2022 - A local Florida community suffers from the devastation in the wake of Hurricane Ian. FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Virginia Task Force 2 continue to work with local officials to support response operations.
This work, FEMA Assesses Hurricane Ian Damage [Image 7 of 7], by Wesley Lagenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
