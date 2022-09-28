U.S. Naval Academy Program Conducts Operations with Hurricane Hunters

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (Sept. 28, 2022) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Maggie Cleary looks over mission documentation prior to the departure of a flight with the Hurricane Hunters of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron into Hurricane Ian. As part of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Training and Research in Oceanic and Atmospheric Processes in Tropical Cyclones (TROPIC) team, these joint missions with the Hurricane Hunters allow midshipmen and graduate students the opportunity to fly through storms in planes that drop airborne expendable bathythermograph (AXBT) sensors into the ocean, collecting data they produce to include the ocean’s temperature, salinity, and density changes underneath the storm, while also evaluating the waves themselves for future research. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

