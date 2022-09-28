Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy Program Conducts Operations with Hurricane Hunters [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Naval Academy Program Conducts Operations with Hurricane Hunters

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede 

    United States Naval Academy

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE (Sept. 28, 2022) The U.S. Naval Academy’s Training and Research in Oceanic and Atmospheric Processes in Tropical Cyclones (TROPIC) team joined the Hurricane Hunters of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron on a mission into Hurricane Ian. The purpose of the TROPIC program is to allow midshipmen and graduate students the opportunity to fly through storms in planes that drop airborne expendable bathythermograph (AXBT) sensors into the ocean, collecting data they produce to include the ocean’s temperature, salinity, and density changes underneath the storm, while also evaluating the waves themselves for future research. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    TAGS

    hurricane hunters
    USNA
    TROPIC
    hurricane Ian

