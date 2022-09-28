Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 4 of 4]

    Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Col. Jeffrey Holland, 75th Air Base Wing commander, speaks to firefighters from 775th Civil Engineering Group Sept. 29, 2022, before the proclamation signing designating Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Recognized across the country, Fire Prevention Week highlights the importance of being aware of fire safety hazards and responding when a fire occurs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:23
    Photo ID: 7443626
    VIRIN: 220929-F-EF974-1009
    Resolution: 4916x3271
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation
    Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation
    Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation
    Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week
    Hill AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT