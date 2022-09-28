Col. Jeffrey Holland, 75th Air Base Wing commander, speaks to firefighters from 775th Civil Engineering Group Sept. 29, 2022, before the proclamation signing designating Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Recognized across the country, Fire Prevention Week highlights the importance of being aware of fire safety hazards and responding when a fire occurs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs).
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7443626
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-EF974-1009
|Resolution:
|4916x3271
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
