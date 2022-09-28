Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation

Col. Jeffrey Holland, 75th Air Base Wing commander, speaks to firefighters from 775th Civil Engineering Group Sept. 29, 2022, before the proclamation signing designating Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Recognized across the country, Fire Prevention Week highlights the importance of being aware of fire safety hazards and responding when a fire occurs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs).

