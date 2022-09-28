Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 3 of 4]

    Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Tiana Bykowski, 775th CES training officer, reads aloud the proclamation Sept. 29, 2022, designating Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with Col. Jeffrey Holland, 75th Air Base Wing commander presiding. Recognized across the country, Fire Prevention Week highlights the importance of being aware of fire safety hazards and responding when a fire occurs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    775th CEG
    Hill AFB

