Hill AFB Fire Department announces Prevention Week Proclamation

Tiana Bykowski, 775th CES training officer, reads aloud the proclamation Sept. 29, 2022, designating Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with Col. Jeffrey Holland, 75th Air Base Wing commander presiding. Recognized across the country, Fire Prevention Week highlights the importance of being aware of fire safety hazards and responding when a fire occurs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

