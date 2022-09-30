U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the press at the demilitarized zone in Panmunjom, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2022. The visit to the DMZ is an ongoing tradition that reestablishes faith in the alliance between the Republic of Korea and U.S. forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hannah Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 04:23 Photo ID: 7442769 VIRIN: 220930-A-SQ097-253 Resolution: 5888x4250 Size: 1.56 MB Location: KR