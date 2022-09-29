Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris visits the Republic of Korea [Image 8 of 9]

    Vice President Harris visits the Republic of Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Hannah Stewart 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris signs dining facility wall in Panmunjom, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2022. The visit to the DMZ is an ongoing tradition that reestablishes faith in the alliance between the Republic of Korea and U.S. forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hannah Stewart)

