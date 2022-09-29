Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Language Barrier

    KIN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez, a hospital corpsman with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, shares a newspaper with a student during a volunteer event at Suginoki Preschool, Kin, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2022. Suginoki Preschool has been partnering with Marines stationed on Camp Hansen for over 10 years sharing language and culture within the community. This event has not been held in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Language Barrier [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Reine Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

