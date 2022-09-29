Takayuki Kayo, a community relations specialist for Camp Hansen, reads a book to children during a volunteer event at Suginoki Preschool, Kin, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2022. Suginoki Preschool has been partnering with Marines stationed on Camp Hansen for over 10 years sharing language and culture within the community. This event has not been held in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 00:26 Photo ID: 7442734 VIRIN: 220929-M-IK792-020 Resolution: 4469x3054 Size: 1.13 MB Location: KIN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking Language Barrier [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Reine Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.