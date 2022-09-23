U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force Acadmey cadets salute during the National Anthem on Sept. 23, 2022 before an Air Force football game vs. Nevada in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Nevada 48-20. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7442702
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-XS730-1013
|Resolution:
|3930x2616
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT