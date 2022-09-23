Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022 [Image 8 of 10]

    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force Acadmey cadets salute during the National Anthem on Sept. 23, 2022 before an Air Force football game vs. Nevada in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Nevada 48-20. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7442702
    VIRIN: 220923-F-XS730-1013
    Resolution: 3930x2616
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022
    Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    Academy
    Air Force
    Colorado
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT