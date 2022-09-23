U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Haaziq Daniels is tackled by Nevada's Dom Peterson on Sept. 23, 2022 during a game in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force defeated Nevada 48-20. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7442700
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-XS730-1008
|Resolution:
|2803x1866
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Football vs Nevada 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
