KIMBE WEST NEW BRITAIN, Papua New Guinea (Sep.12.2022) Construction Electrician Mitchell Crain, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four (NMCB 4), installs floor joists at the Buluma Primary School two-room schoolhouse project in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by BU3 Vincent Salgado).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7442664 VIRIN: 220912-N-NO818-0001 Resolution: 1461x1096 Size: 305.15 KB Location: PG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.