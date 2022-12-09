KIMBE WEST NEW BRITAIN, Papua New Guinea (Sep.12.2022) Construction Electrician Mitchell Crain, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four (NMCB 4), installs floor joists at the Buluma Primary School two-room schoolhouse project in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by BU3 Vincent Salgado).
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7442664
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-NO818-0001
|Resolution:
|1461x1096
|Size:
|305.15 KB
|Location:
|PG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT