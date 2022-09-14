KIMBE WEST NEW BRITAIN, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 14, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four (NMCB 4) make progress on a two-room school construction project in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by BU3 Vincent Salgado).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7442662 VIRIN: 220914-N-NO818-0003 Resolution: 974x734 Size: 304.54 KB Location: PG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.