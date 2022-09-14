Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea

    Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    09.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KIMBE WEST NEW BRITAIN, Papua New Guinea (Sep. 14, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four (NMCB 4) make progress on a two-room school construction project in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by BU3 Vincent Salgado).

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 21:44
    Photo ID: 7442662
    VIRIN: 220914-N-NO818-0003
    Resolution: 974x734
    Size: 304.54 KB
    Location: PG
    This work, Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea
    Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea

    Pacific Partnership Seabees Build School in Papua New Guinea

    Pacific Partnership
    Papua New Guinea
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

