    Dragon Challenge 2022 [Image 22 of 30]

    Dragon Challenge 2022

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sydney Knizekewich 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party specialists from the 18th Air Support Operations Group compete in Dragon Challenge 2022 at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. The annual competition is designed to identify the best Joint Terminal Air Controller teams within the group by testing the competitors’ steadfast physical, technical, tactical, and field-knowledge skills under mocked combat conditions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7442590
    VIRIN: 220929-F-IT804-1022
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Challenge 2022 [Image 30 of 30], by TSgt Sydney Knizekewich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

