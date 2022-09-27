U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party specialists from the 18th Air Support Operations Group compete in Dragon Challenge 2022 at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina. The annual competition is designed to identify the best Joint Terminal Air Controller teams within the group by testing the competitors’ steadfast physical, technical, tactical, and field-knowledge skills under mocked combat conditions.

