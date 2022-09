56th FW honors Air Force 75th Anniversary

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, enters the ballroom at the Wigwam Resort for the 75th Air Force Ball near Luke Air Force Base, Arizona on Sept. 24, 2022. The U.S. Air Force celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sept. 18, 2022, commemorating the unrivaled airpower provided by the service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

