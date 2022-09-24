Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th FW honors Air Force 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 4]

    56th FW honors Air Force 75th Anniversary

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, enters the ballroom at the Wigwam Resort for the 75th Air Force Ball near Luke Air Force Base, Arizona on Sept. 24, 2022. The U.S. Air Force celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sept. 18, 2022, commemorating the unrivaled airpower provided by the service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 19:05
    Photo ID: 7442448
    VIRIN: 220924-F-IZ785-0017
    Resolution: 6274x4429
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th FW honors Air Force 75th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    General
    AETC
    56 FW
    AF Ball

