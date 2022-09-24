56th FW honors Air Force 75th Anniversary

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, cuts the cake with Airman 1st Class Jacob Hess, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, during the 75th Air Force Ball at the Wigwam Resort near Luke Air Force Base, Arizona on Sept. 24, 2022. The U.S. Air Force celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sept. 18, 2022, commemorating the unrivaled airpower provided by the service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Cooper)

